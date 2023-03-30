© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 8

Published March 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Lower McCloud River Falls, CA — Every year the Winnemem Wintu and supporters jump into three pools on the McCloud River as part of a ritual to remember the salmon who used to swim there. August 10, 2019.
Tom Levy/The Spiritual Edge
Lower McCloud River Falls, CA — Every year the Winnemem Wintu and supporters jump into three pools on the McCloud River as part of a ritual to remember the salmon who used to swim there. August 10, 2019.

Every Thursday, we're bringing you episodes from the newest season of KALW's The Spiritual Edge. It's about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites.

Today, we hear episode eight of The Spirtual Edge's newest season. The Winnemem Wintu people tell their story of how the world began.

