The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 6

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season. It’s called “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

Today, we’re continuing to go upstream with the Winnemem Wintu as they witness more obstacles faced by migrating salmon.

