Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 6

Published March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Sherman Island County Park, CA — Wind turbines along the hardscaped edges of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. May 15, 2021.

Earlier this month, KALW’s podcast The Spiritual Edge released its latest season. It’s called “A Prayer for Salmon." It’s about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites and return salmon to waters above the Shasta dam. We’re airing episodes on Crosscurrents every Thursday.

Today, we’re continuing to go upstream with the Winnemem Wintu as they witness more obstacles faced by migrating salmon.

