Hiring: Production Assistant for tbh

KALW is looking to hire a recent high school graduate or college student to assist in the production of tbh, an award-winning podcast out of KALW radio.

tbh is produced by participants in KALW’s Summer Podcasting Institute, an intensive, seven-week training course for teenagers to learn to produce their own audio stories. The stories run on the tbh podcast as well as KALW public radio and other NPR member stations.

We’re looking for a production assistant who can assist with various administrative tasks as well as help students stay on track as they produce their radio stories. Pay is up to $20 an hour.

The ideal candidate would be organized, detail-oriented, a good writer, and an avid listener of podcasts or radio.

The production assistant will be responsible for



Fact checking radio features

Producing a digitized version of student’s radio scripts to go on our website

Assisting students with booking and setting up interviews

Booking guest speakers to give talks with the students

Assists with social media and marketing the tbh podcast

Time commitment & schedule:

This is a contract position for a total of 96 hours. Mondays in person from June 12 - July 31, plus five additional shifts remotely after that, with flexible hours."

If you are interested, please send a resume along with a cover letter to tbh@kalw.org describing why you’re interested in this work and what makes you a good fit.