Hiring: Newsroom Operations Manager (temporary)

KALW is an NPR and BBC affiliate public radio station based in San Francisco. We are looking for a temporary Newsroom Operations Manager for four months from the end of March through the end of July.

The newsroom's flagship show is the daily radio magazine, Crosscurrents, and we also produce newscasts and are home to a number of original podcasts.

The newsroom operations manager oversees and coordinates all editorial systems. They create and enforce deadlines and supervise the news department staff. They are the main liaison for the newsroom’s content partners, including independent producers, and NPR partners such as the California Newsroom Hub and NPR’s digital support team.

The KALW newsroom is also heavily focused on training new voices in public media, and we run two formal in-house adult training programs. The newsroom operations manager develops and facilitates outreach and recruitment efforts for both programs and manages the curriculum. They ensure that trainees, editors, mentors, instructors, and guest speakers have the resources they need to participate. They also collaborate with managers and instructors of other newsroom training programs, such as KALW’s High School Summer Podcasting Institute.

Responsibilities include:



Setting the Crosscurrents content calendar in collaboration with the core production team

Maintaining the content production platform using Airtable for producers of newsroom projects, including Crosscurrents, Sights & Sounds, Uncuffed, tbh, New Arrivals, and Bay Poets

Oversight of our newsroom’s digital content

Editing Crosscurrents show scripts

Leading discussions about editorial protocol

Managing KALW’s in-house training programs in collaboration with KALW’s training coordinator

Qualifications:

We're looking for someone who is super-organized, detail-oriented, and pretty versatile, especially when it comes to creating systems for project and content management and trying out new platforms.



Experience in content management

Experience in people management

Experience in news and audio production a plus

This is a full-time, temporary position based in the San Francisco Bay Area from March–July 2023. We will consider part-time hours for qualified candidates. Pay is $30-40 per hour depending on experience.

We will begin reviewing applications on February 23 and continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

To apply, please fill out this form.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

