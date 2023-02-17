Hiring: Broadcast engineer

KALW Public Media seeks a broadcast engineer to maintain its studio facilities in San Francisco and Oakland. KALW broadcasts on 91.7 Mhz and is an NPR affiliate.

We’re looking for candidates who can work on-call, as necessary, with weekly responsibilities averaging 10 hours per week. More regular hours, up to full-time, could be available for qualified candidates.

Responsibilities (in collaboration with Station Operations Manager):

* Maintain and repair all technical equipment including main studios in San Francisco, satellite downlink, and additional studio in Oakland

* Monitor and maintain full compliance with all pertinent FCC rules and regulations

* Oversee studio engineering functions of the station, including planning of equipment installations, requirements, and budgetary recommendations

* Maintain station technical files, records, logs, licenses, permits, authorizations and other required documentation

* Maintain office IT system, including PC and Mac computers and Active Directory network

* Oversee office and studio phone system

* Establish and ensure technical and technology standards and priorities for the organization

* Recommend contract engineers and volunteers as needed

Requirements:

* Experience in the maintenance and repair of broadcast audio systems and FM broadcast studio transmission systems

* Proficiency in installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing broadcast audio, studio, automation and control systems

* Ability to understand and use schematics, flow charts and technical documentation

* Experience with TCP/IP networking and IP-based digital audio systems (KALW uses ENCO content automation and Wheatstone audio-over-ip infrastructure)

* Knowledge of FCC license and reporting requirements

* Must be available to respond to emergencies weekends, holidays, and evening hours.

This is a contract position based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Pay is $45-65 per hour depending on experience, plus consideration for on-call availability — all open to discussion.

We will begin reviewing applications immediately and continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

To apply, please send email to Station Operations Manager Mario Butzner at mario@kalw.org with resume and note expressing why you’re interested in this work and what applicable experience you’ve had. Write “KALW Broadcast Engineer” in subject line.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

