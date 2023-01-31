KALW is hiring an executive director

KALW Public Media (KPM) located in San Francisco is seeking an Executive Director (ED) with a clear vision for serving the dynamic, diverse communities of the Bay Area through news and music.

To see the full job description and apply for this role, click here.

As an equal opportunity employer, KALW stays true to its mission by working hard to make the organization a welcoming and supportive place where everyone can use their voices, help shape the culture, and be visible and valued.

The salary for this role is anticipated to be within a range of $160k-$185K but qualified candidates with higher salary expectations will be taken into consideration.