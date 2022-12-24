'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Winter Wonderland; By George, You're Lying!; Children of the A-List

Panel Questions

A Titanic debate resolved

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about awkward family gatherings this holiday season, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Sarah Polley answers three questions about parrots

After a celebrated career in acting, Sarah Polley moved on to directing at age 27, and her debut film, Away from Her, was nominated for two Oscars. She's got buzz again for her new movie, Women Talking, but we've invited her on to play a game we call "Sarah Polley...Want a Cracker?": Three questions about parrots

Panel Questions

Tough Times For The Giants of Gift-wrapping; Gladiator's Best Friend

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Christmas Candy Gone Wild; Egg Nog Gets Even Worse; The World's Most Tedious Marathon

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict who will be the next "nepo baby" to make it big.

