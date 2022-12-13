Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Due to recent rainy conditions, Cal Fire has lifted burn restrictions in selected areas of California / California's Director of Public Health is urging anyone over 50 years old to have a treatment plan in place if they get Covid-19 / San Francisco Bayview's newest black-owned ice cream shop plans to add a recording studio in the near future / California is offering paid training and financial incentives to retain caregivers and attract new workers to the field