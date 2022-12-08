A Jazz Piano Christmas 2022, live from the Kennedy Center
There was a lot of love in the air when NPR's annual A Jazz Piano Christmas concert and live taping took place this past weekend, Dec. 3, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. After more than two years of pandemic and lockdowns, audiences have been eager to get out and experience live music again and this event showed that plainly.
The holiday spirit was kicked off by 17-year-old José André, followed by Bob Thompson, house pianist for the NPR radio show Mountain Stage, and was capped off with the spirited playing of mononymous Japanese composer Hiromi.
At the end of the evening, we were left with a soundtrack for thoughtful introspection as well communal celebration — which are the very reasons this annual NPR tradition exists. Enjoy.
