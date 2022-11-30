© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST
As 48,000 academic workers across the University of California enter a third week of striking, hundreds of faculty in the system pledged to join the work stoppage / California workers who lose employer based health coverage during labor disputes will have access to fully subsidized plans under a bill to take effect next summer / The Lafayette City Council has passed an ordinance regulating how guns are stored when not in use / California is considering phasing out diesel trucks in the next decade

