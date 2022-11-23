Record Club: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' (Rebroadcast)

For longtime Taylor Swift fans, the classic country sound of “Love Story” or “You Belong With Me” brings back memories of a young artist a few years into her career.

It’s been more than a decade since those songs were released and Swift’s sound is now quite different from those adolescent love songs that got her foot in the door.

The drop of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” last Friday was nothing short of a wild success. It’s already the top-selling album of the year. It also broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a day and briefly crashed the service.

For this month’s Record Club, we’re discussing “Midnights” and Swift’s prolific—and wildly lucrative—musical career.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5