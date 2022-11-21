KALW is hiring a fill-in traffic coordinator

KALW Public Media is looking for a fill-in traffic coordinator to handle behind-the-scenes programming duties on an as-needed basis.

This is a contract position. Pay rate is $30/hour to $40/hour, depending on experience.

Work can be conducted remotely.

Important and essential duties:



Coordinate the distribution of programming, event, public service announcements, and sponsorship information to on-air staff, and to the public via KALW’s broadcast platforms

Update playlists in the station’s radio automation system (ENCO) as necessary

Create program logs in the station’s traffic system (Allegiance)

Review station logs and discrepancy reports

Create and stores digital files as necessary

Communicate with station personnel through preferred system (Slack)

Minimum Qualifications:



Knowledge of the principles and practices of broadcast operations and production techniques

Experience with program sources and distribution technologies

Familiarity with traffic and promotion for radio

Must have ability to:



Use systems for information management and distribution

Communicate clearly and effectively

Access internet on demand

Respond to emergency situations during evening and weekend hours, if necessary

To apply, please submit letter of interest and resume to mario@kalw.org.

We will begin reviewing applications immediately and continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.