KALW is hiring a fill-in traffic coordinator
KALW Public Media is looking for a fill-in traffic coordinator to handle behind-the-scenes programming duties on an as-needed basis.
This is a contract position. Pay rate is $30/hour to $40/hour, depending on experience.
Work can be conducted remotely.
Important and essential duties:
- Coordinate the distribution of programming, event, public service announcements, and sponsorship information to on-air staff, and to the public via KALW’s broadcast platforms
- Update playlists in the station’s radio automation system (ENCO) as necessary
- Create program logs in the station’s traffic system (Allegiance)
- Review station logs and discrepancy reports
- Create and stores digital files as necessary
- Communicate with station personnel through preferred system (Slack)
Minimum Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the principles and practices of broadcast operations and production techniques
- Experience with program sources and distribution technologies
- Familiarity with traffic and promotion for radio
Must have ability to:
- Use systems for information management and distribution
- Communicate clearly and effectively
- Access internet on demand
- Respond to emergency situations during evening and weekend hours, if necessary
To apply, please submit letter of interest and resume to mario@kalw.org.
We will begin reviewing applications immediately and continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.