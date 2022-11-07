KALW News is hiring a sound engineer

KALW Public Media is looking for an experienced and creative sound engineer/sound designer to work in our newsroom. The primary duty is to help mix our daily news magazine Crosscurrents , with additional work including engineering newscasts and other programs at the station. You’ll work alongside our senior engineer, James Rowlands, joining the ranks of top-flight sound designers who have engineered our show, including Chris Hoff ( The World According to Sound ), Roman Mars ( 99% Invisible ), and Ted Muldoon ( The Washington Post ).

Crosscurrents airs Monday through Thursday evenings on KALW public radio in the San Francisco Bay Area. Our goal is to make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. We do that through interviews and sonically rich, thought-provoking, long-form radio features. Our typical style is to use a lot of natural sound from field recordings and thoughtful scoring to enhance the storytelling.

Your main duties will be to mix features from scratch; shorten stories that have already been mixed; cut interviews; track reporters and hosts; mix episodes of the show; and contribute your own ideas to the overall sound of Crosscurrents. Our show has a specific sound, and we want to retain this; but we are also open to adding to it, to improving it, to making it as great as we possibly can. So new ideas and thoughts on mixing and sound design are always welcome.

As part of its mission, the KALW news department trains many people in the art and craft of journalistic audio storytelling. It makes for a dynamic and energized newsroom. Everyone on staff contributes to training and mentoring, which can include leading Wednesday evening seminars and having one-on-one meetings with trainees throughout the week. We also have a team of experienced core staffers with whom you’ll work closely.

This is a full-time staff position at KALW Public Media. Pay rate is between $65,000-75,000 a year with benefits.

If you’re only available to work part-time, we can consider accommodating that as well.

Job Requirements:



Several years experience mixing in ProTools on deadline (preferably for other radio shows, podcasts, and the like)

A strong interest in and knowledge of music, and your own extensive music collections to draw inspiration

Competence in using Mac computers.

Solid interpersonal skills – our newsroom is diverse and fun and sometimes a little crazy.

An editorial ear, i.e., an ear that can detect what’s boring or confusing, both in language and in sound.

A solid understanding of EQ and compression along with various third party plugins for engineering a sound design

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

To apply, please fill out this form.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

