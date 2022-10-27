© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Ahead of Proposition 28 vote, Contra Costa schools expand music, dance education

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT
east bay map
Wikimedia Commons
/
openstreetmap.org
Vicinity map of Oakland and Berkeley, California, created from OpenStreetMap projected data collected by the community.

The decision to expand the free after-school music program comes days ahead of California’s midterm elections. And the state’s Proposition 28 is a hot topic. Voters will decide whether or not to provide one billion dollars in funding for music and arts education in public schools. The programs have seen a steady decline in funding since 2005.

In the meantime, nonprofits like Living Jazz are not just filling in the gaps, they’re creating brand new opportunities for K through 12 students.

Ninety-seven percent of all public schools in the country don’t provide dance opportunities for their students.

But Living Jazz encourages students to explore their roots by teaching Afro Cuban and Brazilian diasporic dance forms. And, true to their city, students are encouraged to learn Turf Dancing, a Bay Area signature street dance that exploded out of Oakland in the early 2000s.

Proposition 28, also called the Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative, will determine if California will streamline arts education in all public schools.

KALW News
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
