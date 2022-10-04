Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
In a new law signed by Governor Newsom, California school districts are being encouraged to adopt the California Indian Education Law / San Francisco is investing about $120 million towards the construction of three affordable housing communities / The market for secondhand apparel is on the rise / An effort by California to improve care in its Medicaid program may force nearly two million of the state's poorest residents to switch health insurers