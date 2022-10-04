© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

In a new law signed by Governor Newsom, California school districts are being encouraged to adopt the California Indian Education Law / San Francisco is investing about $120 million towards the construction of three affordable housing communities / The market for secondhand apparel is on the rise / An effort by California to improve care in its Medicaid program may force nearly two million of the state's poorest residents to switch health insurers

Tags
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid