Fast food workers strike at SFO ends with agreement

The three-day strike that started Monday with about a thousand workers with the union Unite Here Local 2 caused many of the restaurants to close this week, but an agreement was reached late Wednesday between the union and the restaurants and the union's bargaining committee unanimously approved it.

Details of the agreement will be released after all of the workers have a chance to vote on it Sunday, according to the union, whose workers said they hadn't had a raise in three years and had been in negotiations with the consortium of airports for the past nine months.

Unite Here Local 2 president Anand Singh hailed the agreement as a victory for SFO fast food workers.

SFO officials also announced the reaching of a tentative deal and said restaurants at the airport were starting to open today, but hours and food options may be limited as workers and deliveries return to normal schedules.

If approved, the contract would run through August 2025.