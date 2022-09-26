Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, September 26, 2022

BART's current mask requirement is slated to end October 1st but the agency's board of directors approved a new resolution that would allow the mandate to be reinstated when public health officials require masking in their jurisdictions / Under the plan proposed by President Biden, California has the highest number of people who could receive student loan forgiveness / In a significant departure, the California Department of Education is withholding the release of the results of the Smarter Balance Tests that students took last spring until an undetermined date later this year