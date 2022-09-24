'Wait Wait' for Sept. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Michael Strahan

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Michael Strahan and panelists Negin Farsad, Karen Chee and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Spaced-out Theme Song; Chicken a la Medicine; The Rack is Back!

Panel Questions

A Tasty Bite For A Vegetarian

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about people getting in trouble at a museum, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Michael Strahan answers three questions about Stray Hams

Michael Strahan is a hall of fame NFL player, who then moved on to a successful career in broadcasting. Strahan can do it all, but can he answer our three questions about wild pigs, or Stray Hams?

Panel Questions

The Royal Flush: A quick roundup of stories coming out of Buckingham Palace following the Queen's death.

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A New Way To Wear Your Pants; Mariah's Secret Album; A Scratch and Sniff Skin Solution

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after leg lengthening, what will be the next big trend in cosmetic surgery.

