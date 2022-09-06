Applications are open for a new KALW Public Radio Reporting Fellowship

The KALW News team is looking for early-to-mid-career journalists who want to share their talent and develop their skills producing audio features.

This inaugural Reporting Fellowship is an opportunity for journalists who know how to make an audio feature (a short, sound-rich, audio story that includes narration, interview tape, scene tape, and ambient sound) and are looking for an opportunity to focus on a topic that matches their interests. Our newsroom is rich with training resources and staffed by professional editors, engineers, and producers who all double as educators. Reporting Fellows will receive close supervision and coaching in areas that include story selection, interviewing, sound editing, and writing.

Reporting Fellows will be responsible for producing one audio feature (at least six-minutes long) packaged for broadcast and print publication. They will receive a stipend of $1,250/month over the course of a 12-month period.

Candidates must reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

To apply, please submit a cover letter that includes a local Bay Area topic that you think is important; resume; references; and at least two work samples.

For more details and to apply, please use this form: https://bit.ly/kalwreportingfellowship

Applications are due Sunday, September 25, 2022, 11:59 PT.

ABOUT KALW

The KALW newsroom produces five newscasts every day, a daily call-in show, a daily half-hour news magazine, many local weekly programs, and several podcasts serving the San Francisco Bay Area. We have also been committed to training as one of its core values since it launched in 2004. Reporting Fellows will be joining a team that includes eight student reporters in our Audio Academy training program, a nine-month tuition-free in-depth program for people with little to no experience in audio production. We also run a Summer Academy for students who know how to make an audio feature and want to develop their skills in a working newsroom.

KALW is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.

