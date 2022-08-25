© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM PDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to forgive some student debt and change the repayment structure for some loans this week. Americans making under $125,000 can receive $10,000 in forgiveness, while students who went to school using Pell grants can receive $20,000. The plan also caps interest at 5 percent and sets a 20-year maximum repayment schedule.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won his primary this week after attacking the “mainstream media” in an ad styled after the “Top Gun” franchise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this December. He will also leave his role as chief medical advisor to President Biden.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

