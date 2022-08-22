© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, August 22, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT
The state of California saw a record low unemployment rate in July as well as the largest job gains since February / California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him by state legislators / Even as the monkeypox vaccine supply is falling short of the need nationally, Santa Clara County is preparing to offer more appointments to people under new dosing guidelines

Sunni Khalid
