Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, August 22, 2022
The state of California saw a record low unemployment rate in July as well as the largest job gains since February / California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him by state legislators / Even as the monkeypox vaccine supply is falling short of the need nationally, Santa Clara County is preparing to offer more appointments to people under new dosing guidelines