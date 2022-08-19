Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, August 19, 2022
Unhoused teens in Santa Clara County will soon receive help from a pilot program during their final year of high school / A two year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of creating a single transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine county Bay Area / Monkeypox cases have tripled in California in the last month / A recent census of the homeless in San Francisco shows an increase in the number of Latinos