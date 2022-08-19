© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, August 19, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Unhoused teens in Santa Clara County will soon receive help from a pilot program during their final year of high school / A two year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of creating a single transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine county Bay Area / Monkeypox cases have tripled in California in the last month / A recent census of the homeless in San Francisco shows an increase in the number of Latinos

Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
