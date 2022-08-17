© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area News Headlines, Wednesday, August 17, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 17, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom wants to fight climate change more aggressively by getting California to carbon neutrality by 2045 / San Francisco Police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that took place in the city earlier this month / A tool that enabled early detection of Covid-19 outbreaks is now helping public health officials monitor the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus / According to fire officials, a fire burning Tuesday afternoon at a sprawling homeless encampment in West Oakland is under control

Sunni Khalid
