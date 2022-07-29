Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy

For decades, Rosanne Cash has soared through the ranks of music with her powerhouse poetic skills and wistful reflections on her past. This hour, we explore Rosanne's life and legacy through her music.

About Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash is a singer, songwriter and author. She is also the daughter of the legendary musician Johnny Cash. She has released 15 albums, won four Grammys and earned 12 additional Grammy nominations.

Cash's first album, "Right or Wrong," was released in 1979. Her most recent album, which she released in 2018, is called "She Remembers Everything." She also tours regularly, and has previously partnered with Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, SFJAZZ, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Library of Congress.

Cash has authored four books, including her best-selling memoir Composed and her most recent book, Bird on a Blade. Her writing has appeared in many publications, including the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Oxford American, The Nation, and more.

In 2021, Cash received the Edward MacDowell Medal, awarded to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture. She was the first woman composer to ever receive this award.

Cash is currently Artist-in-Residence at New York University.

