Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, July 21, 2022

After running out of monkeypox vaccines last week, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital reopened Wednesday administering doses of the vaccine to high risk individuals / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to call on new district attorney Brooke Jenkins to keep a criminal justice reform program that was begun by her predecessor Chesa Boudin / A newly appointed member of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education has apologized for racially insensitive comments she made about black and brown communities