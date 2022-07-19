Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District ordered Denver-based cannabis company Green Sage to shut down nine of its generators in the East Bay / By January 1st 2023, all UC and CSU campuses will have abortion pills available to those students who need them / Newly appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins fired fifteen employees from her office on Friday / Hundreds of healthcare and support workers st Sequoyah Hospital in Redwood City went on strike Monday