Part Time: KALW News Editor, Civic Engagement

The KALW News team is looking for an experienced radio producer and editor to coordinate our newsroom's midterm elections and civics engagement coverage for our daily news magazine Crosscurrents.

KALW has a track record of using audience engagement to provide effective and comprehensive election coverage. You'll build from that foundation and, working with our senior news editor, coordinate a team of reporters and trainees on short and long features, audio and print products, and engagement campaigns.

This is a five-month independent contract position beginning September 1, 2022. The job will generally require at least 20 hours per week, paying up to $32.50-$37.50 per hour, depending on experience. Candidates must be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We're looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player who has:



g ood editorial judgment

copy editing ability

audio editing capacity

an interest in contributing to a functional democracy

You'll contribute to a highly decorated news department, part of a team of award-winning reporters, editors, and sound engineers who produce nationally recognized features and series, such as What To Do When Your Favorite Song Has Toxic Lyrics? Play It On Repeat, The Progressive Prosecutor, and Persistent Poison: Lead's Toxic Legacy In The Bay Area, and podcasts, including Uncuffed, The Spiritual Edge, and The Stoop. You'll have support from a talented and cohesive management team motivated to help you do your best work.

We encourage people of color, women, and LGBTQ people to apply. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

KALW's mission is to create joyful, informative media that engages people across the divides in our community — economic, social, and cultural.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, CV, work samples (clips or links), and references using this form.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email shereen@kalw.org.

Application deadline is Thursday, July 31, 2022, 11:59 PT.