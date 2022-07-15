Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, July 15, 2022

With an uptick in homelessness this year, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is moving towards enforcing more relaxed camping regulations / The California Board Education on Wednesday unanimously denied a petition to create a new unified school district in the Northgate area of Walnut Creek / More than 550 women have filed suit alleging they were sexually abused by Uber drivers during trips with the ride-sharing service / Organizers of the Mural Project and their supporters are accusing the San Francisco Public Library of censoring a mural