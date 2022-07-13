Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed an Amicus Brief supporting a new federal rule to regulate untraceable ghost guns / Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that allows citizens and local governments to sue gun makers and sellers if their weapons are used illegally / While COVID-19 continues to spread in the Bay Area, another virus, monkeypox, is on the rise as well / Oakland residents will get to vote on greater eviction protections following action by the city council on Monday