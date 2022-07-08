The News Roundup – International

Mass resignations in parliament prompted embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce his resignation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhanska day after his forces captured the city of Lisa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelkenskyyvowed to take it back with the help of long-range weapons from the West.

WNBA star Brittney Grinerpleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug possession on Thursday. She’s been detained since February after she was caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

