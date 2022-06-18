'Wait Wait' for June 18, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sean Hayes

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sean Hayes and panelists Bobcat Goldthwait, Maeve Higgins and Brian Babylon. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Insurrection Recollection; It's Alive!; Bad News Bear

Panel Questions

Trash with Sass

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about strange quirks of world leaders, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Sean Hayes answers three questions about Purple Haze and other marijuana strains

Sean Hayes is an award-winning actor, producer, and podcaster. He's a true triple-threat, but can he answer our three questions about Purple Haze and other weird marijuana strains?

Panel Questions

Squid Game Comes to Life; Fried Chickens

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Fancy Fish Skins; Pest Potluck; Cheddar-Dipped Fingers

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Google AI is alive, what will be the next thing in your house to come to life?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.