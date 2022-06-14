© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encore: Older homeowners looking to sell have a hard time finding a new place to live

By Nina Keck
Published June 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT

The hot housing market may tempt older homeowners looking to cash in, but obstacles to finding a new place to live are forcing some of them to stay put.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Nina Keck
Nina has been reporting for VPR since 1996, primarily focusing on the Rutland area. An experienced journalist, Nina covered international and national news for seven years with the Voice of America, working in Washington, D.C., and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace. Nina has been honored with two national Edward R. Murrow Awards: In 2006, she won for her investigative reporting on VPR and in 2009 she won for her use of sound. She began her career at Wisconsin Public Radio.