Impact of proposed A’s stadium on port discussed

A BCDC staff report on May 2nd stated that the land known as Charles P. Howard Terminal is not needed by the Port of Oakland – making it a prime area for new construction.

BCDC representatives, the Port, and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reiterated that sentiment during the public hearing Thursday, saying that the Port is expected to grow slowly enough to eliminate the need for Howard Terminal through at least 2050.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed amendment on June 30 and held Thursday's meeting to invite public comment as well as presentations from stakeholders.

Other city officials and several public commenters said a new ballpark will not only bring utility to an empty part of the waterfront, but will create union jobs, and bring in up to 10 million dollars in property taxes.

With a record number of public comments, including those submitted online, some dock workers and maritime professionals spoke up in strong opposition to the proposal, saying that Howard Terminal adds to the city's economic engine.