Gun control legislation takes center stage

The gun control debate has taken center stage once again due to a string of recent mass shootings.

And once again, many are lamenting Congress’s inaction on legislation restricting the sale of firearms in the wake of massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

According to data from Pew Research, 53 percent of Americans favor more restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms and 90 percent support universal background checks.

Despite their popularity, gun restrictions seem to be getting looser. The Supreme Court is expected to undo a longtime law requiring permits for gun owners in New York.

Why are gun restrictions so difficult for Congress to pass? And what are the odds significant change comes on the heels of these two tragedies?

