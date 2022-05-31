© 2021 KALW
Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 31, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
The mayor of San Jose may have broken state and local campaign rules when he raked in six figures for a political action committee he formed to influence the 2022 election / Democrats in the California State Assembly may choose a new leader this week. Assembly member Robert Rivas announced he has the votes to become the next Speaker / Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11, time will tell whether parents take their children to get the jab / Some of Governor Gavin Newsom’s top legislative priorities have made it past a key deadline in the state capitol

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
