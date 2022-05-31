Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The mayor of San Jose may have broken state and local campaign rules when he raked in six figures for a political action committee he formed to influence the 2022 election / Democrats in the California State Assembly may choose a new leader this week. Assembly member Robert Rivas announced he has the votes to become the next Speaker / Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11, time will tell whether parents take their children to get the jab / Some of Governor Gavin Newsom’s top legislative priorities have made it past a key deadline in the state capitol