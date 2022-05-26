The News Roundup – International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuffed former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and other American officials for suggesting his country should cede control of any territory currently occupied by Russian forces.

Airbnb is set to shutter its rentals in China amid lockdowns that are restricting tourism. The company is expected to focus its efforts on Chinese tourists traveling abroad.

World authorities are continuing to warn of a global food shortage. The Ukraine war is causing food, energy, and fertilizer prices to skyrocket.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5