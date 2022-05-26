Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, May 26, 2022

California lawmakers are vowing to fast-track a handful of new gun restrictions in the wake of the Texas school shooting, which left 19 children dead / Marin County temporarily paused its approval Tuesday of new short-term vacation rental permits in West Marin in an effort to protect the area's already scant housing supply / Lawmakers in Washington prepared to hold a hearing yesterday to vet the Biden Administration’s second nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / A local group is demanding changes from Alameda County Board of Supervisors following the recent death of an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail

