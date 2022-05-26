© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, May 26, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

California lawmakers are vowing to fast-track a handful of new gun restrictions in the wake of the Texas school shooting, which left 19 children dead / Marin County temporarily paused its approval Tuesday of new short-term vacation rental permits in West Marin in an effort to protect the area's already scant housing supply / Lawmakers in Washington prepared to hold a hearing yesterday to vet the Biden Administration’s second nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives / A local group is demanding changes from Alameda County Board of Supervisors following the recent death of an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance