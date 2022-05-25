© 2021 KALW
Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

California's first suspected case of monkeypox was reported yesterday in a patient who had recently traveled out of the country / Researchers have discovered one species of salamander in the California Redwoods that has evolved a surprising skill to adapt to its environment: Skydiving / Workers in the California Legislature are not allowed to unionize but a new bill could change that / Hundreds of Oakland public high school students received scholarships Friday evening

