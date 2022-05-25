A mass shooting at an elementary school has rocked the nation. Again.

Just 11 days after 10 people were killed in a New York supermarket, another mass shooting has rocked the nation.

At least 19 children and 2 adults were killed after an 18-year-old opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Police say the gunman was killed by law enforcement.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation in the wake of the shooting:

I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this — again. Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened — see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.

Why does this keep happening? How can we respond? And what do we say to children who are hearing about this latest spasm of violence?

We discuss with a panel of experts about how to make sense of this latest mass shooting.

