Bay Area News Headlines: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT
Although state and local efforts kept many more residents from becoming homeless, Bay Area homelessness is worse than it was three years ago / Governor Gavin Newsom is warning there could be mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t start conserving more / San Francisco law enforcement officers and firefighters said yesterday that they will not march in the city's annual Pride Parade after event organizers said officers could not wear their uniforms in the parade

Bay Area Headlines
