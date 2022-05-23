© 2021 KALW
Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, May 23, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT
A recent increase in COVID infection rates has some California public health officials worried about another upsurge in the virus/As of last week, 95% of California, including Santa Clara County, was in either severe or extreme drought conditions/A report by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development says that San Francisco needs more than a billion dollars to meet requirements set by the state for affordable housing/18 year old Nadia Elb-gal has been named the 2022 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate, winning a $5,000 college scholarship after beating six other finalists on Saturday afternoon at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater.

