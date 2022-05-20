Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, May 20, 2022

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and police chief Anthony Mata announced a seven-point plan aimed at improving the city’s police department, following a series of incidents involving police misconduct/Hundreds of bills in the California Legislature cleared a major hurdle today but lawmakers held back others, including one that would have banned offshore oil drilling/The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent a team of investigators to California this week to probe a number of crashes involving Tesla vehicles/Scientists say a million-dollar state-funded project to boost the Western monarch butterfly population in California by restoring their habitat appears to be working.