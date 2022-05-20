© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Friday, May 20, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and police chief Anthony Mata announced a seven-point plan aimed at improving the city’s police department, following a series of incidents involving police misconduct/Hundreds of bills in the California Legislature cleared a major hurdle today but lawmakers held back others, including one that would have banned offshore oil drilling/The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent a team of investigators to California this week to probe a number of crashes involving Tesla vehicles/Scientists say a million-dollar state-funded project to boost the Western monarch butterfly population in California by restoring their habitat appears to be working.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance