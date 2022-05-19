© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, May 19, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The Oakland City Council announced plans to create a new fund to pay for services for victims of the war on drugs/Rising interest rates slowed demand last month for home buying in California, but that didn’t stop the median single-family home price from reaching a new record/The Bay Area is expecting sunny skies, not-so hot temperatures, and light winds. But, Further inland windy conditions and hot temperatures have triggered a "Red Flag Warning" for most of Northern California/Marin County reports a 34 percent increase in the number of families experiencing homelessness.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance