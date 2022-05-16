Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, May 16, 2022

A judge placed the Oakland Police Department on a one-year probationary period Thursday before deciding whether to release the department from nearly 20 years of federal oversight/California’s expected budget surplus has ballooned to more than 97 billion dollars, the largest in state history. And Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his plan for how to spend it all Friday/A racial equity organization is announcing a new fund that will help Native American communities preserve tribal history and further California's effort to atone for its history of violence and wrongdoing against Native Americans/The California state Assembly approved a bill Thursday increasing how much money people can be awarded in medical malpractice lawsuits/

