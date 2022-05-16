© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Monday, May 16, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

A judge placed the Oakland Police Department on a one-year probationary period Thursday before deciding whether to release the department from nearly 20 years of federal oversight/California’s expected budget surplus has ballooned to more than 97 billion dollars, the largest in state history. And Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his plan for how to spend it all Friday/A racial equity organization is announcing a new fund that will help Native American communities preserve tribal history and further California's effort to atone for its history of violence and wrongdoing against Native Americans/The California state Assembly approved a bill Thursday increasing how much money people can be awarded in medical malpractice lawsuits/

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance