Bay Area Headlines: Friday, May 13, 2022

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT
California is poised this year to make changes to what some call "hidden" court fees, hundreds of dollars often tacked onto traffic tickets and minor violations that can increase their cost nearly tenfold/Governor Gavin Newsom wants to send rebate checks to drivers and bonuses to hospital workers as part of his proposed budget plan/Facing down a second consecutive dry year, the East Bay Municipal Utility District board decided this week to impose an eight percent drought surcharge that customers will see on bills starting July 1st/A racial equity organization is announcing a new fund that will help Native American communities preserve tribal history and further California's effort to atone for its history of violence and wrongdoing against Native Americans/

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
