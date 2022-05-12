© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 5/12/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM PDT
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has mailed its first batch of disciplinary letters to workers who refuse to comply with the agency's COVID-19 vaccine policy/California is in a multi-year drought and facing another long fire season. On top of that, the state says it has a shortage of firefighters/North Korea announces they have a COVID outbreak/Three projects in the Bay Area will receive about 52 million dollars to create residences for homeless people/The CDC reported yesterday that more than 107-thousand Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another record

