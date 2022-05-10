Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 5/10/22

California Senator Scott Weiner has joined lawmakers from 18 other “refuge”-- states to create legal protections for transgender minors and their parents / U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will appear on California’s June primary ballot twice …in separate but related contests / California Democrats are locked in one of the most consequential disputes in modern state history over the future of the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco high-speed rail project / Comcast, Verizon, A-T-and-T and other internet providers have agreed to deliver discounted service to low-income people in California and throughout the country

