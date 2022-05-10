© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 5/10/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT
California Senator Scott Weiner has joined lawmakers from 18 other “refuge”-- states to create legal protections for transgender minors and their parents / U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will appear on California’s June primary ballot twice …in separate but related contests / California Democrats are locked in one of the most consequential disputes in modern state history over the future of the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco high-speed rail project / Comcast, Verizon, A-T-and-T and other internet providers have agreed to deliver discounted service to low-income people in California and throughout the country

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
