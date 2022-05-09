Vaccination Nation: Where is the shot for young kids?

The sun is out and masks are coming off… but the pandemic is still raging in most of the U.S.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the last month as Omicron subvariants have taken root across the country.The uptick comes as the U.S. was already preparing to hit another awful milestone this month: 1 million COVID-related deaths.

But the Food and Drug Administration finally announced something many parents have been waiting for: a vaccine for the youngest children. They plan to start the process of authorizing Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines for kids under 5 as soon as next month.

It’s time for another installment of our series, Vaccination Nation. As always, send us your questions.

