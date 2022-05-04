© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 5/4/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT
San Jose officials want the Federal Aviation Administration to give them more time to clear out the city's largest homeless camp, but the situation is touch and go / A bill that would establish California as a legal refuge for transgender youth and their families is triggering similar legislation throughout the country / A key Bay Area commission may reverse a setback dealt to the Oakland A's plans to build a new waterfront ballpark / California state lawmakers are doubling down on efforts to expand abortion access

Bay Area Headlines
