Applications Open for KALW Summer Podcasting Institute 2022

KALW Public Media invites high schoolers to apply for a paid Summer Podcasting Institute where they’ll produce the third season of the tbh podcast: by, about, and for teenagers.

The Institute will include a select cohort of students who will receive guidance in youth-led research, writing, and reporting, exploring how life has changed in the last two years for young people.

Participants will build on story ideas and themes tied to the changing world to create a podcast and radio pieces that will be heard by a broad audience. During the Institute’s summer program, students will develop the skills to create high-quality work in a rapidly-expanding area of media production where youth voices are underrepresented.

The Institute offers a $1,250 stipend for participants. It will primarily take place in June and July, during which students will report stories connected to pandemic-related themes. Topics covered in training and production will include:

● Listening and reading comprehension

● Pitching stories

● Recording audio

● Researching

● Interviewing

● Writing

● Voicing

● Producing

With the guidance of a direct instructor along with KALW staff, students in the Institute will create stories for a six-part podcast series.

These stories will be aired on KALW public radio and may have additional distribution through KALW partners including Youth Radio, The California Report, NPR, and the BBC.

This year, the reporting theme for students will focus on how the pandemic, years of distance education, social isolation, and racial justice movements have impacted teens’ lives and what they've learned during this difficult time.

We look forward to training and working with young people to bring important stories to broader audiences, and to empower youth to think critically about the pandemic and its impact. We want to help you to tell important stories about how it has influenced and shaped you and your peers’ lives.

DURATION:

June 20 - July 29 (possibly subject to change, with possible allowances for timing conflicts)

DAYS:

Mondays and Tuesdays in studio, plus two days of the week working remotely on reporting and production work

HOURS:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in studio (with extra time, not on location, required for production)

LOCATION:

KALW public radio / 500 Mansell St. / San Francisco, CA 94134

PAY:

$1,250 stipend

TO APPLY:

Please fill out this form by 11:59 p.m. on May 22.

KALW is a public media outlet serving the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s mission is to create joyful, informative media that engages people across the divides in our community - economic, social, and cultural.

Training is part of KALW’s core purpose. The station operates the Audio Academy — a nine-month training program designed to bring underrepresented voices into public media. It also works with community journalists throughout the Bay Area, summer trainees from around the country, and interns from all over the world.

Several impactful podcasts got their start at KALW. These include:

- tbh : a podcast for, by, and about teenagers

- 99 Percent Invisible : about design thinking

- The Stoop : about black identity

- The Intersection : about the physical locations where change happens

- Inflection Point : about how women rise up

- Bounce : about the Golden State Warriors last season in Oakland

- Uncuffed : voices from behind prison walls

The last tbh cohort won the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California award for “Student Special Project.” In the video below, reporter Zara Ahmed accepts the award on behalf of the team.